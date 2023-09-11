$100,000 NJ Lottery Powerball Winners in Camden, Ocean Counties

Two New Jersey Lottery players had the best weekend ever after winning $100,000.

Three Powerball tickets sold in the Garden State for Saturday night's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn making them all worth $50,000, however, two were purchased with the Power Play option, which doubled those jackpots.

The winning numbers Saturday night were 11, 19, 29, 63, and 68. The red Power Ball number was 25. The Power Play was 2X.

The three winning tickets were sold at these locations:

Camden County ($100,000) -- Traino’s Wine Spirits on Evesham Rd. in Voorhees

Ocean County ($100,000) -- Lang’s Liquors on Long Beach Blvd. in Ship Bottom

Passaic County ($50,000) -- C Town Generation Next on Madison Ave. in Paterson

Besides those big jackpots, over 47,000 other New Jersey Powerball players took home an estimated $244,106 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $522 million for the next drawing to be held Monday night, September 11th, just before 11:00.