The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season.

The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.

Get our free mobile app

The 2023 event will feature the Mainland Mustangs facing the Washington Twp. Minutemen in the opening of the event and the season.

Mainland opened this football season at the Battle at the Beach, in the first game, with a 37-0 win over rival EHT, in a game that had traditionally been played on Thanksgiving day.

The Mustangs are having one of their best seasons since 2008, going 10-1, and are still alive in the 2022 season, and will face the Millville Thunderbolts in an NJSIAA Group Tournament, Semifinal Group 4 game, which will be played on Sunday at 2:30.

Washington Twp. went 5-5 this season, losing 21-17 to Marlboro in the Group 5 playoffs.

The event has a unique opportunity to see teams play each other from all over the state, in a unique setting, with the beach, boardwalk, and Wonderland Pier's Ferris wheel overlooking the games.

Other games announced for the 2023 Battle at the Beach already include:

The event is looking to fill more games in 2023, so if your school is interested in being a part of the Battle at the Beach please reach out to the info in the tweet below.