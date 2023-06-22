Mainland Regional High School grade Chase Petty has found his groove.

The 2021 first-round pick of the Minnesota Twins is now in the Cincinnati Reds organization, pitching for the Dayton Dragons.

Petty, the 26th pick in the 2021 draft, missed the start of the 2023 season with an elbow injury but has been showing people why he was a first-round selection.

Get our free mobile app

So far in 28 innings pitched the right-hander has a sparkling 1.29 ERA and an impressive 0.93 WHIP in seven games. He has 31 strikeouts and has walked just five batters.

In his most recent appearance, Petty went four scoreless innings, racking up five strikeouts. His fastball sat between 92-94, and he showed a split-finger change-up, along with a slider.

The 20-year-old was traded to the Reds by the Twins organization on March 13, 2022, in exchange for Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero, and is ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the Reds' organization.

While at Mainland as a senior, he was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year after going 6-1 with a 1.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.