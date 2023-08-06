Mainland Regional wide receiver Jamie Tyson has made his college decision, announcing on his social media platform that he will continue his football career at Villanova.

Villanova competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision in the very competitive Coastal Athletic Association, which was formally the Colonial Athletic Association.

He chose the Wildcats with offers from Dartmouth, Bryant, Cornell, Delaware State, Maine, Lehigh and Colgate.

The senior will return to Mainland after catching 11 passes for 303 yards and five TDs last season. He was also a standout on the Mustang's defense, intercepting four passes and scoring two defensive touchdowns.

The 6'1”, 180-pound wide receiver and cornerback, is also a big part of the Mustangs basketball team, scoring 6.9 points per game last season.

Mainland opens its season on Friday, August 25 at the Battle at the Beach Football event in Ocean City at 10 a.m. against Washington Township.