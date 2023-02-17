Man fatally stabbed at Trenton, NJ high school basketball tournament

🔴 Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Khalil Glanton, 22, of Trenton was stabbed multiple times

TRENTON – One person was fatally stabbed multiple times while in the concourse at the Cure Insurance Arena during the Mercer County Tournament Boys Basketball Championship Thursday night.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton was stabbed multiple times around 8:30 p.m. as the game between Trenton Central and Notre Dame was ending. Glanton was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Onofri did not disclose a motive for the stabbing which is considered a homicide.

The Trentonian reported video of a fight in the concourse between “dozens” was posted online that included someone lying on the ground.

Trenton won the championship topping Notre Dame 64-49.

Onofri asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.

Crisis counselors, police at Trenton Central

Trenton School Superintendent James Earle said Glanton was a member of the Trenton Central Class of 2019.

"At this time, we are not aware of any current students who may have been directly involved but have contacted those who may be connected to ensure they are not on campus Friday," Earle said in a statement.

The superintendent said police presence has been increased at Trenton Central along with the district crisis team for staff and students who witnessed the stabbing or saw video online.

The past two weeks have been traumatic for our TPS family. Students and staff have experienced tragic events happening inside schools, within our community, and watched them unfold across the country," Earle said. "As a district, our work continues to be critical to changing the circumstances of our young people. Students need access to better options for resolving conflict."

A night of violence

A fight on the court between members of the Camden and Eastside High basketball teams at Cherry Hill East during the championship game of the Camden County Tournament final Thursday night led to the game’s suspension, according to the Cherry Hill Courier Post.

A referee whistled a foul in the second quarter which upset some members of the Camden Panthers who chased after Eastside players, the Courier Post reported.

Video shows spectators entering the court and joining the fight. Camden Schools Senior Communications Manager Sheena Year said no one was injured during the fight.

The NJSIAA issued a statement about the stabbing and the fight.

“The NJSIAA is monitoring the situations related to yesterday’s basketball games in Camden and Mercer County, while awaiting additional information from authorities and all involved schools. Certainly, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the stabbing victim in Mercer County," the organization said in a statement.

