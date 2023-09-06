Man jumps to death from Newark, NJ building near NJPAC

🚨 The man's body was found in the street around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon

🚨 Police did not disclose the man's identity

NEWARK– A man jumped to his death from a building across from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Tuesday afternoon.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said police were called to the intersection of Center Street and Park Place in downtown Newark around 5:25 p.m. and found an unresponsive man in the street who had jumped off a balcony.

The intersection of Center Street and Park Place in Newark

Ongoing investigation

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road in front of the NJPAC was closed for a short time

Fragé did not disclose from which building the man jumped from or his identity. The retail and apartment building called One Theater Square overlooks the intersection.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

