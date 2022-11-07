It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before.

I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.

Get our free mobile app

Someone spotted the man recently and asked the locals what they know about him. Residents have spoken and, don't worry, most say there's no need to freak out. The man plays in the parking lot for tips and, like any wary person, people weren't sure whether the sign he has displayed while performing is meant to scam people out of their money or not.

As it turns out, plenty of Mays Landing's Acme shoppers have seen him before and have revealed that he's actually the real deal. The sign basically says that he's got a family to provide for and that anything shoppers can spare is appreciated. A few people have shared their personal experiences with Acme' 'Violin Guy' and said that he's even taken their requests. If you watch the video, he really does sound awesome! That is, if it's actually him playing.

No doubt, people will still be skeptical. There are plenty of skeptics in the comments. Rightfully so; there are plenty of frauds in today's world. Still, who is to say that this guy doesn't have a job and is just trying to do what he loves and make some extra cash on the side? Can't blame him for a side hustle, can you?

If you encounter this guy, do with the situation as you see fit. Still, I think the world would be a better place if we didn't automatically assume the worst from people. Have your guard up, sure. Remember, at the end of the day, what people choose to do with your donation is on them after that. At least you know in your heart that you acted with good intentions.

The way I see it, it's always cool to hear live music. I'm not mad about it. You want to give him a tip? Do it. If you don't want to, that's okay too. People have said, though, that he's taken their requests. So, maybe he really is legitimate?

Check out the video of 'Violin Guy' playing the parking lot HERE.

Source: Facebook

10 Words That Are Guaranteed to Annoy a New Jerseyan Don't even think of saying one of these words in front of someone from New Jersey.

The Ten Safest Cities In New Jersey To Live In Whether you're just moving towns or relocating to Jersey these are the ten safest places to live according to Safewise.com