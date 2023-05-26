A man from Egg Harbor Township who was wanted on assault and weapon-related charges has been taken into custody.

According to the EHT Police Department, on April 10th, their officers responded to the Penny Point Park Apartments on Hingston Avenue for a physical domestic dispute involving a weapon.

Officers learned that a man, later identified as 32-year-old Shron Stotts of Egg Harbor Township, allegedly had a firearm and made threats with that weapon. He fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The Hamilton Township Police Department's K9 Unit responded to the scene and located a gun.

Get our free mobile app

Stotts was charged on a warrant complaint with possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of an undetectable firearm, aggravated assault, possession of armor penetrating bullets and criminal mischief.

Police were unable to find Stotts after the incident.

On May 21st, EHT Ofc. Rodrigo Pimentel observed Stotts driving a vehicle near Heathercoft Square on Tilton Road. Once Stotts parked, he was arrested.

Stotts is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

15 Go-to Restaurants in South Jersey that Shoobies Love the Most Let's take a quick look at a handful of restaurants down the shore that will almost always have a car with Pennsylvania license plates in front of during the summer.