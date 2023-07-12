One of our locally known roadside attractions has been named one of the 15 best roadside attractions in the country.

The website Travel Awaits came up with 15 Roadside Attractions from coast to coast, ranging from The World's Largest Belt Buckle in Abilene, Kansas to McGinn’s PistachioLand-World’s Largest Pistachio in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

One local tourist attraction that you probably have seen, but may not have visited is getting some recognition as one of the Top 15 Roadside Attractions.

Lucy The Elephant in Margate.

The website named their Top 15 Roadside Attractions in the country and their search led them to Margate just outside of Atlantic City. The former restaurant, business office, cottage, and tavern became a National Historic Landmark in 1976.

James Lafferty built the Elephant Bazaar in 1881 and soon after applied and received a patent to “build in the form of any animal.” While there were two more built, they were destroyed not long after. New owners changed the name to Lucy the Elephant and turned it into a tavern. Lucy was dismantled and moved to her current location in Margate City. She was restored in 2000 and is open for tours daily. This unique National Historic Landmark turns 142 years old this year and a big celebration is planned as well as phase three of the renovations later this fall.

The attraction is a popular spot in Margate, and has been seen in various movies and in popular culture.

Lucy made an appearance in the movie National Lampoon's Vacation and Atlantic City, among others. The elephant has also appeared in TV Shows and books and is worth at least one trip if you're down the shore.

Some other attractions that made the list (which you can view here):

World’s Tallest Thermometer, Superman Statue, Big Brutus, The World’s Largest Basket, Corn Palace, ‘Forever Marilyn’ Monroe Statue, World’s Largest Ball of Sisal Twine, Fremont Troll, Cadillac Ranch, Carhenge, The Keeper of the Plains and Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Graveyard.

By the way, you can stop by and wish Lucy a happy 142nd birthday celebration on Saturday, July 22nd!!