A popular Margate take out spot is closing its doors for good.

Done, which is located next to Starbucks at 8007 Ventnor Ave in Margate, announced "that's a wrap..."

In a social media post, the take out spot, which specialized in healthy options, announced "the time has come for us to close our doors."

"They continued by saying, a big thank you to our amazing staff and incredible customers. We'll miss you all very much!

It's been fun, bit we're done."

I'm sad to see done go. I went here many times when I lived on the island. It was always a convenient dinner option on my way home and I often stopped in to pick up a well prepared bite.

The place had a ton of choices and was always well stocked with plenty of options and was well liked by its regulars and out of towners.

It had a 4.6 star rating with google, with many positive things to say about the food.

Done will be missed, but it seems they are teasing something else coming up next, so stay tuned, we shall see.