Atlantic City Area Food Joints We Can’t Wait to Open This Spring

Ah, spring in South Jersey!

A time for some sun, some fun, and some good eats!

We can't wait for the warmer weather and for some great local places to open - for the summer, or for the first time!

Squares and Fare opening soon in Somers Point

New pizza place coming to Somers Point

Egg Harbor Township's "Secret Pizza Guy" is opening up a restaurant this spring.

For the last couple of years, Dom from Squares and Fare has been serving up pizza from his home's kitchen. To get your pizza, you had to reserve it online weeks ahead of time, then show up in his driveway at your appointed time.

Honestly, I found it to be one of the best pizzas I've ever had!

Look for the new brick-and-mortar restaurant to open soon! Follow their progress here.



New lobster roll place opening in EHT

Mystic Lobster Roll Company is set to open in Egg Harbor Township. The signs are up in the English Creek Shopping Center.

No opening date has been announced, by the restaurant is looking for workers, according to their Facebook page.

Crabby Jack's in Somers Point

Seasonal restaurant will reopen on the bay in Somers Point

Behind the Crab Trap in Somers Point sits the outdoor place, Crabby Jacks.

In the summer, you can't beat the view, a nice sandwich and a cold drink.

Look for Crabby Jacks to open in late spring.

Betty's Seafood Shack in Margate

Betty's returning to Margate

Last summer saw the opening of Betty's Seafood Shack on the bay in Margate.

Their lobster roll was delicious!

A fun place to people-watch and grab some great seafood.

Betty! What's your re-opening date?

Hurry up summer! We can't wait!

