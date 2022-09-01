Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks.

Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud

There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward

According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei Song and 52-year-old Botao Liu, most recently of Egg Harbor Township but were known to move frequently, were arrested by Bensalem Township, PA, police on August 18th. They were extradited and are currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

An investigation revealed that Song, "defrauded one victim of over $600,000 cash, wrote millions of dollars in bad checks, and incurred over $3,000,000 in identity theft losses against the victim, with which Liu conspired."

Wei Song often used the aliases Coco Li, Min Wang, and Juny Li.

Additional charges are pending and it is believed there are numerous other victims who have been defrauded by Song and Liu.

If you have been financially victimized by either of these individuals or know someone who has, you are asked to contact Det. Timothy Giberson with the Galloway Township Police Department at (609) 652-3705.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

