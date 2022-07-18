Millville Meteor, Mike Trout Is Out: Will Not Play MLB All-Star Game

The Millville Meteor, Mike Trout will not play in tomorrow night’s 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The game will be held in Los Angeles, California at 8:00 p.m

We wrote a previous article about Trout, calling him this era’s Mickey Mantle. It’s no stretch, he is.

Trout is currently dealing with upper back spasms, which caused him to miss the past two games versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton will start in place of Trout, along with the New York Yankees Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Seattle's first baseman Ty France has been selected to fill Trout’s opening and has been named to the American League All-Star team.

Trout is currently in his 12th season, playing for the Angels for his entire career.

This is Trout’s 10th MLB All-Star selection, for what has already been a Hall of Fame career.

Despite this incredible resume, trout is only 30 years old and he will continue to build his case for Cooperstown, which is already assured.

Trout has won three American League MVP awards and has finished runner-up multiple times.

