Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with each solo record she releases, including her most recent project, Palomino.

Throughout the last two decades, Lambert has released eight albums, each telling the story of a different part of her life. Chronologically, Kerosene was followed by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four the Record (2011), Platinum (2014), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Wildcard (2019) and 2022 brought the arrival of Palomino.

Lambert is also a member of the country trio Pistol Annies has released several albums with the group, including a collection of Christmas songs. As if she wasn't busy enough, the singer partnered with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for 2021's The Marfa Tapes. For the sake of this list, we're taking a look at solo albums only.

So, how do Lambert's eight solo albums stack up against each other? Read on to find out how The Boot ranks her releases, and let us know in the comments if you would have done something differently:

