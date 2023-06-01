Last month, nearly two dozen children went missing in the City of Philadelphia.

Sadly, that's on top of the nearly three dozen juveniles that disappeared back in April.

Month after month, the City of Brotherly Love sees people of all ages and from all walks of life seemingly disappear.

And while it's heartbreaking to see people go missing, children on the tough streets of a big city with a high crime rate is especially alarming.

But you can help.

Please share this post on social media and if you have seen any of the children that are listed below, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Jinae Harvin-Whitmore

Jinae Harvin-Whitmore - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jinae Harvin-Whitmore - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Jinae Harvin-Whitmore was last seen on Monday, May 1st, at 10 AM on the 800 block of N. 20th St.

She is 5' tall, 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and straight hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, a gray Gap shirt, and a blue scarf.

Ameenah Ziyad Howard

Ameenah Ziyad Howard - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Ameenah Ziyad Howard - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help locating 14-year-old endangered Ameenah Ziyad Howard. She was last seen on Thursday, May 4th, at 1:45 PM on the 1800 block of North Etting Street.

She is 5' 6", 104 pounds, and may be carrying a black Puma gym bag.

Angel Ovidio Tanchez Pacheco

Angel Ovidio Tanchez Pacheco - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Angel Ovidio Tanchez Pacheco - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Angel Ovidio Tanchez Pacheco was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, May 5th, on the 2500 block of South Reese Street.

Police say he is 5' 4", 123 pounds, with a light brown complexion, a tattoo of an airplane on his right arm, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a silver chain, and tan pants.

Tylon Kibler

Tylon Kibler - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Tylon Kibler - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

11-year-old Tylon Kibler was last seen late Friday morning, May 5th, on the 1700 block of Wynsam Street.

He is 5' 4", 96 pounds, with a thin build, a medium brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white West Oak Lane polo shirt, navy sweatpants, and black/gray Humble hoodie.

Kayaih Avery-Johnson

Kayaih Avery-Johnson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kayaih Avery-Johnson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help finding 13-year-old Kayaih Avery-Johnson.

Police say she was last seen on Sunday, May 7th, on the 1000 block of N. 66th St.

She is 110 pounds with a small build, brown eyes (wears glasses), a medium complexion, and black hair. She may be in the area of 500 S. 59th St.

Keith Mack

Keith Mack - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Keith Mack - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department` loading...

14-year-old Keith Mack was last seen early Friday morning, May 5th, on the 1500 block of West Wingohocking Street.

He is 5' 10' tall, 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Friday the 13th" on the front, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Iris Wynne

Iris Wynne - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Iris Wynne - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

17-year-old Iris Wynne was last seen at 5 PM on Tuesday, May 9th, on the 400 block of Locust Street.

She is 5' 6", 156 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Annalise Kirkland-Smith

Annalise Kirkland-Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Annalise Kirkland-Smith - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Annalise Kirkland-Smith was last seen on the 1700 block of N. 29th Street around 9:30 PM on Thursday, May 11th.

Police say she is 5' 4", 120 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, gray and black shoes, and a tan coat.

Jaidah Minnick

Jaidah Minnick - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Jaidah Minnick - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Jaidah Minnick was last seen late on the night of Tuesday, May 2nd, on the 2900 block of North Lambert Street.

She is 5' 2", 115 pounds, with red/auburn hair (waist-length braids), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Jaidah is known to frequent the areas of 20th & Berks Street and 20th & Montgomery Avenue.

Kelsiy Gilliam

Kelsiy Gilliam - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Kelsiy Gilliam - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Police say 14-year-old Kelsiy Gilliam is 5' 2", 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey New Balance sweater, black tights, and black slippers.

She was last seen on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, on the 1300 block of Kings Place.

Indya Keyes

Indya Keyes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Indya Keyes - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help finding 12-year-old Indya Keyes.

Authorities say she was last seen late on the morning of Sunday, May 14th, on the 400 block of North 65th Street.

Keyes is 5' 7", 110 pounds, with a medium complexion, a birthmark under her chin, black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black jeans, white sneakers, and a black hoodie.

Saleem Tyler

Saleem Tyler - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Saleem Tyler - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Saleem Tyler has not been seen since 7 AM on Friday, May 12th, on the 3000 block of N. Lambert St.

He is 5' 7", 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing checkered pants and turquoise New Balance sneakers.

Christopher Colon, Jr.

Christopher Colon Jr - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Christopher Colon Jr - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Christopher Colon, Jr., was last seen in the late afternoon of Saturday, May 6th, 2023, on the 3700 block of N. 7th St.

He is 5' 4", 145 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes, and was last wearing black Adidas sweatpants, a gray New Balance sweatshirt, and gray New Balance sneakers.

Police believe he may be in the area of 3800 N. 7th St. or the 5900 block of Horrock St.

Timothy Coontz

Timothy Coontz - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Timothy Coontz - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Timothy Coontz was last seen on May 21st just before 11 PM on the 4600 block of Richmond St.

He is 5' tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and tan shoes.

Ya-Janee Turner

Ya-Janee Turner - Photo: Philadelphai Police Department Ya-Janee Turner - Photo: Philadelphai Police Department loading...

17-year-old Ya-Janee Turner was last seen on Tuesday, May 23rd, on the 200 block of Rubicam Street.

She is 5' 9" tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Miyaiae Garrett

Miyaiae Garrett - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Miyaiae Garrett - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help finding 15-year-old Miyaiae Garrett.

Miyaiae was last seen on Monday, May 22nd, at 8 PM on the 2800 block of N. Taney Street.

She is 5' tall, 120 pounds, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair to the middle of her back, and was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater with yellow and green circle patches on the front.

Shanieah Stanton

Shanieah Stanton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Shanieah Stanton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

14-year-old Shanieah Stanton was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, May 12th, on the 100 block of W. Raymond St.

She is 5' 8", 170 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Nakai Coleman

Nakai Coleman - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Nakai Coleman - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

16-year-old Nakai Coleman was last seen by his mother leaving his home on the 1600 block of Conlyn St. on May 24th.

He is 5' 10", 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair; he was last seen wearing a gray school uniform.

Hser Gay

Hser Gay - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Hser Gay - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Hser Gay was last seen by her mother at Mastery Charter School on the morning of Friday, May 26th.

She is 14 years old, 5' 2", 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up sweater.

She-Kyah Boyd

She-Kyah Boyd - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department She-Kyah Boyd - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

She-Kyah Boyd was last seen on the afternoon of May 21st on the 1600 block of Allegheny Ave.

She is 14, 5' tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, a nose ring, a scar on her right forearm, and was last seen wearing a black romper, an unknown color hoodie, and black and white Converse sneakers.

Hailey Carlton

Hailey Carlton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Hailey Carlton - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help locating 14-year-old Hailey Carlton.

She was last heard from during the pre-dawn hours of Friday, May 26th.

She is 5' 4", 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Naziyah Griffin

Naziyah Griffin - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Naziyah Griffin - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

13-year-old Naziyah Griffin was last seen on May 31st at the Athletic Recreation Center at 26th and Master Streets.

Naziyah is 13, 4' 11", 105 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing ripped jeans, cropped white shirt, a blue sweater, and white air forces.

Anyjah Goggins

Anyjah Goggins - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department Anyjah Goggins - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department loading...

Anyjah Goggins, who is 15 years old, was last seen on the morning of May 26th on the 5000 block of N. 10th Street.

Anyjah is 5' 6", 125 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray Dickie school pants, and white sneakers. Anyjah is believed to be in the area of West Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, authorities in New Jersey ask for your help finding these missing children...

