South Jersey (And Philly) Is Beyond Fed Up With Spam Messages & Group Chats

South Jersey and Philly folks have a reputation. We’re passionate. We’re loud. We’ll argue about hoagies vs. subs like it’s a professional sport.

For a region that’s anything but “reserved,” we’re officially over the noise. A new national study on notification fatigue just ranked residents based on how they handle group chats and spam messages.

Philadelphia Residents Are Some Of The Most Interrupted By Chat Alerts

According to the data, people in Philadelphia estimate they receive 34.6 notifications per day, the 15th highest in the U.S. More so, 67% say they’re interrupted at least once an hour by a ping, buzz, or banner.

For me, that’s basically one notification for every coffee refill. People are OVER all the texts.

Group Chats Are Public Enemy #1

If you’ve ever muted a group chat titled “Brunch???” you’re not alone. A whopping 65% of residents say they’re very fed up with group chat notifications. That’s the highest percentage of people who oppose them in the country.

It doesn’t stop there.

75% are very fed up with spam messages (also highest in the U.S.)

67% are very fed up with news alerts (3rd highest nationally)

That’s a lot of digital chaos for a city that already thrives on real-life noise.

The Pressure To Respond Is Real

About 33% of locals feel obligated to respond to notifications within minutes, ranking 14th in the country. That pressure adds up. It’s not just annoying, it’s mentally draining.

For millennials juggling work Slack messages, family group texts, fantasy football threads, and nonstop “limited-time offer” emails, the overload is real.

Maybe the takeaway here isn’t that Philly & South Jersey are loud. It’s that even loud cities need a little peace and quiet.

If you’ve been aggressively hitting “mute,” turning on Do Not Disturb, or fantasizing about a flip phone comeback… you’re definitely not alone.

