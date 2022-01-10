Food insecurity is real issue here in South Jersey.

According to the Community Food Bank of South Jersey, almost twelve percent of residents in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties don't know where their next meal is coming from. There's a great line that's so true delivered by Tim McGraw's character Sean Tuohy in the movie The Blind Side. To summarize it, McGraw basically explains that when you don't know when you're going to eat next, you'd be surprised how much time passes because that's all you think about.

Throughout the entire state of New Jersey, 800,000 people are struggling with hunger. 20% of those residents are children. Luckily, there are a lot of people throughout the state who are working hard to combat this issue. In fact, an event is happening right here in Atlantic County this Friday, January 14th that will help a lot of local folks out with exactly that.

Of course, it's important to make sure that people have something to eat. It's also just as important to ensure people have the right kind of foods providing fuel for their bodies.

This Friday at the St. John AME Zion Church in Mizpah, various organizations are combining forces to provide locals with fresh vegetables. From 9 a.m. to noon, people can come participate in the vegetable distribution event. One of the event's sponsors, The Atlantic Country Sheriff's Office, shared the flyer to their Facebook page on New Year's Eve with all the information.

What?

Vegetable Distribution Event

Where?

St. John AME Zion Church in Mizpah

Date?

Friday, January 14th

Time?

9a-12p



Get all the details by checking out the Facebook event page

Sources: cfbnj.org, Facebook

