More Than a Half a Dozen Dolphins Beached in Sea Isle City, NJ

Rescuers are struggling to at least six dolphins that became stranded on the beach in Sea Isle City.



As I type this story, I think to myself, 'Again? Not again.' These strandings have become a heartbreaking trend in recent months along the Jersey Shore and I just feel so sad for these creatures.

The dolphins were reportedly discovered around 11 a.m. today. Two of the eight beached dolphins have already died, 6abc.com reports. In the video below, several of the dolphins can be seen flapping on the sand.

Professionals and volunteers are on the beach this afternoon continuously pouring water onto the mammals, who have been covered with blankets, in hopes of keeping them alive and getting them back out into the ocean.

A few of the dolphins were reportedly driven away from the scene for further treatment.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has made a plea to the public to please respect their space and the dolphins as their rescue efforts continue.

There is no word on what caused the pod to be beached. Concerns are growing as this incident is just the latest in a series of whale and dolphin beachings since December.

Will we ever get answers as to why this keeps happening? REAL answers?

