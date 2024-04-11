Humpback Whale Found Beached In Long Beach Island, NJ

The New Jersey coastline is so lucky to have an organization like the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. So many animals wind up on shore needing desperate, life-saving help. Who knows how many would be saved without the center's compassion and dedication to the cause.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has been dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of stranded marine mammals and sea turtles along the New Jersey shoreline since 1978. They've responded to hundreds, if not thousands, of reports of stranded animals, provide medical care, and work to release them back into their natural habitat whenever they deem it possible to do so.

Get our free mobile app

Their work is vital for the conservation of marine life in this area and helps raise awareness about the challenges faced by these animals. They also play a role in research and education related to marine mammal conservation.

It doesn't seem as though we've seen as many beached wildlife so far in 2024 in comparison to the early months of 2023. Unfortunately, we do have to add one to the list today.

Humpback whale found beached in LBI

The folks at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have reported that a beached Humpback whale was discovered at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 11th. The whale was discovered on the beach at 51st Street in Long Beach Township. There isn't too much information known about the state of the whale yet or how it wound up in the surf. Obviously, it's not going to be good news once they do clarify.

Of course, the comments are flooded with people claiming this death is the result of the surveying for wind turbines. That project has since been suspended, but people aren't convinced that the coast isn't through seeing the impact from it.

Hopefully, once the Marine Mammal Stranding Center has had time to investigate, the public will have some answers regarding this particular incident. Check the post out below:

Did you know you can "adopt" seals in need at Marine Mammal Stranding Center? Take a look at Joe & Jahna's little one:

This Gray Seal Calls Joe and Jahna "Mom" & "Dad" As a result of spreading awareness of marine mammals and their welfare throughout South Jersey, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center has made Joe and Jahna "seal parents". Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal