Most Historic Downtown in New Jersey Among Best in America

Shawn Michaels

For me I love history and if I am traveling I try to find places that have a real historic presence when I came across this article from Love Exploring, I knew I had to do a follow-up with an emphasis on New Jersey's "Most Charming Historic Downtown".

 

According to Love Exploring, "If landmark buildings, fascinating backstories and historic events are what draw you to a place, then venture to one of these historic neighborhoods – they have all three in spades. From districts packed with Victorian-era architecture to atmospheric main streets in Gold Rush towns, we take a look at the most charming downtowns across the US."

 

There are so many pieces of history in Cape May. From historic churches to lovely Victorian-Era homes, there is a great deal of history in beautiful Cape May. I always love just walking about and seeing the sights in Downtown Cape May. There are lots of shopping, coffee shops, and restaurants to choose from.

 

 

Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media
According to Love Exploring, "A stroll along the historic seafront district is a real treat in this charming coastal city. The area is admired for its pristine beaches, but also for its pretty and colorful Victorian mansions. The preservation of these eye-catching homes helped the entire city earn its status as a National Historic Landmark in 1976."

 

So next time you wanna take a step back in time be sure to visit historic Cape May. Check out the Harriet Tubman Museum of New JerseyEmlen Physick Estate, Cape May Lighthouse, Fireman's Hall History Museum, The Stephen Smith House, and more.

 

