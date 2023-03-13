This Underrated New Jersey Town Makes Must-Visit American Towns List

There are so many great places to see in America, and one New Jersey town has made the list of the 50 underrated towns you have to visit.

When you think about how many great towns and cities there are across this great land we call home, it's pretty awesome that a little town right here in the Garden State made the list.

It would be hard enough to narrow down just the towns and cities in New Jersey to come up with one you had to visit, but all the towns and cities in the country? That's a tall task.

It is a job, however, that the fine people at Road & Track took on, and they have an amazing list of 50 underrated cities in America that you have to visit, and New Jersey is represented by one town.

You'll find this tiny little Garden State town among places like Albuquerque New Mexico and Bar Harbor, Maine on this list.

Other great towns and cities that made the nationwide list include Hilo, Hawaii, Shreveport, Louisiana, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

So, which New Jersey town finds itself among the great towns we mentioned above? I't by far one of our favorite and most famous towns, as well as being a huge tourist destination.

It's also probably the first town that came to mind when this topic came up, and even though it always gets these types of honors, we're never sick of hearing about it.

Yes, we are giving more congratulations to the historic, famous, and beautiful town of Cape May. It's always well-deserved.

