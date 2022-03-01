March 2nd is the kickoff of National Read Across America Week here in the good ole' U-S-of A.

I don't know about you, but with all the technology that kids today have at their disposal at any given time, it's nice that reading is still encouraged and celebrated in schools. There's nothing wrong with telling a kid to put down the tablet and crack open a book.

In celebration of Read Across America Day, which is Wednesday, March 2nd, a new survey was conducted in an effort to figure out which children's book is the most popular in every state. Believe it or not, there are a few that made the list that you may have never even heard of before.

Sure, there are books on the list that you'd expect to appear. There are plenty of selections from Dr. Seuss's collection. What is shocking after reviewing the results, though, is that here in the Garden State, the most popular children's book is probably one many have not yet read. That's true for most adults, anyway.

Have you ever heard of "Sylvester and the Magic Pebble?" If you're shaking your head "no," then you're not alone. I was today-years-old when I heard that title for the first time. After a quick Google search, I learned that the book is about a donkey named Sylvester who had to learn that he should be happy with what he has rather than upset about what he doesn't. A pretty good message for the little ones to absorb, to be sure.

I can't lie, though. I was expecting to see a Dr. Seuss title make the top of the list for the Garden State. Still, a book that teaches children a valuable lesson certainly isn't the worst book for them to read, now is it?

