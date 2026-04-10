New Jersey’s on-screen moment keeps growing. Fifteen more municipalities just earned the state’s Film Ready designation, according to NJ Digest. That brings the statewide total to 58 communities officially open for Hollywood business.

If you’ve noticed more camera crews blocking traffic on your local streets lately, there’s a reason. New Jersey has quietly become one of the most in-demand filming destinations on the East Coast, and the state is moving fast to make sure as many communities as possible can cash in on it.

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NJ Film Ready Towns 2026: 15 New Additions

The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission just added fifteen more municipalities to its official Film Ready roster. These towns include college towns and river communities to suburban townships and shore-adjacent boroughs across the northeastern portion of the state. They each completed a five-step certification process that covers everything from permits to public safety when it comes to movies being filmed in NJ.

READ MORE: 2 South Jersey Towns Shockingly Discovered Their Property Taxes DECREASED Last Year

The new additions bring the statewide total to 58 Film Ready communities. That’s a number that’s grown fast after the initial 21 towns certified back in August 2025.

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Why NJ Towns Are Racing to Get Certified

It’s not just a cool sticker for the town hall. The designation tells location scouts that they’ll have less red tape when their production wants to shoot on the downtown block for a week.

READ MORE: Your NJ Commute Is Likely Costing You MORE Than You Think

For local businesses, the wins add up fast. Think about it: catering orders, crew lodging, equipment storage, parking, and security gigs… these all put real dollars into the local economy. Towns that have hosted even small shoots report a noticeable bump in revenue during the weeks of filming.

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What About South Jersey? (Cape May, We See You)

You’d think there’d be at least one South Jersey town deemed “film-ready” in this round. That’d be Cape May, of course, with its Victorian architecture basically begging for a drama piece to be filmed there, but nope. No South Jersey towns made this latest list of new NJ film-ready municipalities.

Atlantic City DID get its certification in the previous wave, so the region isn’t totally shut out. No parts of our region got recognized this time around.

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What “Film-Ready” Means for Your NJ Neighborhood

Next time you spot a grip truck or see “Filmed in NJ” in the credits, you’ll know the behind-the-scenes hustle that made it possible.

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New Jersey is ready for even more on-screen magic and the local economic perks that come with it.

The Celebrities New Jersey Residents Want To Be Stuck On An Elevator With Gallery Credit: Lou Russo