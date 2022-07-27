Ever wonder why there seems to be a holiday for every single thing under the sun? I'm not joking, either. There's National Lazy Day, National Avocado Day, National Drink Wine Day, National Love Your Dog Day, and the list goes on and on.

Did you know there's even a National New Jersey Day??

Get our free mobile app

Let's get real for a second, okay? It's not exactly like Jersey is always painted in the best light. The rest of the country loves to call us "the armpit of America", so it's not like we're stacking up compliments all year long.

That's fine, though. Those of us that knew Jersey know how awesome it is to live here.

New Jersey Day falls on July 27th every year. Technically, the day that Jersey decided to become the third state to join the union was actually in December of 1787, but there's just no beating Jersey summers, so it really is the best time to celebrate. What actually happened was the folks over at National Day Calendar started celebrating each state in the order they joined the union back in 2017 starting during the week of July 4th, Independence Day.

So, that means it's time to throw yourself a whole New Jersey-themed celebration!

Did you know that you can create a national holiday for almost anything you want?

All you have to do is fill out an application and be as descriptive as possible. Don't hold anything back. The more details you include about why you'd like to create the holiday, the better. You can submit your national holiday application HERE.

Source: NationalDayCalendar.com

9 Ways To Prepare To Celebrate National New Jersey Day Did you know there's a National New Jersey Day? It's not until summertime, so you do have some time to plan your celebration. We've got some ideas to help you out with that.

What South Jersey's Slogan Should Be We asked you to tell us what you think South Jersey's slogan should be. From pork roll to our driving skills, the answers did not disappoint.