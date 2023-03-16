Is Atlantic City a college baseball town?

The Atlantic Cape Community College Buccaneers baseball team (ACCC) calls the Sandcastle, or Surf Stadium as its now known, home. The Buccaneers will play 19 home game at the ballpark this season, which is located on Albany ave in Atlantic City.

Well NCAA.com just put out its list of the top 12 college baseball backdrops in the county and Surf Stadium seemed to make the list.

The article isn't wrong, the backdrop, which features the Atlantic City skyline with the casinos on the boardwalk can be seen in the distance.

Here is what the article said:

The home of Buccaneers baseball, Surf Stadium in Atlantic City, NJ is a beautiful combination of waterfront property with a downtown view.

The photo clearly shows "Surf Stadium", with the backdrop of the Atlantic City skyline in the background. However, when you click on the article, it only shows you 11 backdrops, with the Sandcastle no longer listed.

As you can see from out friends over @ACBaseball2022, you can see the picture from NCAA.com of Surf Stadium.

The former home of the Atlantic City Surf has sat mostly vacant, except for the ACCC games, some travel baseball tournaments and youth league games, but there is no denying that the view was one of a kind.

The stadium as been closed to professional baseball since 2009 and since a light pole collapsed back in 2012, they haven't been able to host any night games at the facility.

Here is hoping that someone can fix up the many things that need to be repaired, including the lights, scoreboard, and the underbelly of the stadium, which hasn't been brought back to professional standards.

Here is hoping the city can bring a team back and area baseball fans have the opportunity to fill the stadium again, with one of the best views in baseball.

One other area ballpark made the list, the Camden Athletic Complex, home of the Rutgers University-Camden baseball team.

Opened in May 2020, Rutgers University-Camden’s baseball diamond sits right at the base of the famous Benjamin Franklin Bridge, which connects Camden, New Jersey to nearby Philadelphia. The unique location gives views of Philadelphia just beyond the left field foul pole while using the bridge as the batters-eye.

The ballpark sits at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge, located at Delaware Avenue and Penn Street on the Camden waterfront.