The Fightin’s are heading back to the postseason for the second consecutive season.

With a walkoff 3-2 win in 10 innings over the Pirates, they have not only clinched the playoffs but the top wildcard seed as well. Meaning that the Phillies will host the first round of the playoffs in Philadelphia.

The champagne and beer were sprayed and there was dancing. We even saw the return of “Dancing on My Own” being played in the locker room after the win with all of the players dancing and jumping in a circle.

However, for some of the players, the party didn’t stop in the locker room.

Brandon Marsh was spotted at Xfinity Live celebrating with the fans. And in pure Brandon Marsh style, he let his long flowing hair down and rode the mechanical bull that Xfinity Live has.

After he was on the bull, he met up with Alec Bohm and the two hit the dance floor for some more dancing and partying. Topper told the team after the win to “enjoy the night, and to come in late tomorrow.” Safe to say Brandon and Alec will definitely be going in late.

