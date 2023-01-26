Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!

If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!

Get our free mobile app

Multiple sources have confirmed that Netflix did wind up purchasing that old army base out in Monmouth County for a cool $850 million. Netflix is about to call New Jersey home, ya'll! How awesome is that??

Now that it's finally a done deal, we know a little bit more about the facility and what's to come. First of all, it sits on over 1,000 acres of land. That means that there's plenty of room for whatever studios they'd like to build there.

You may be asking yourself, "why New Jersey?" Well, that answer is simple. It has to do with tax breaks. ShoreLocalNews.com reports that there's a tax credit available to studios and filmmakers if they choose to work on their projects here in the Garden State. Listen, getting a 30% credit would sway almost anybody to set up shop here, wouldn't it?

I, for one, am happy the deal went through.

Who knows? Maybe, we'll see YOU in the movies soon enough! These productions are going to need extras, after all!

Source: ShoreLocalNews.com

I Bet You Didn't Know These 10 Movies Were Filmed in New Jersey Get ready to be mind-blown.