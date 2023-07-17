‘Never seen this in my life’ — Tears from NJ victims after crazy floods
🌧 Warren and Sussex counties were hard hit with heavy rain
🌧 Gov. Phil Murphy promised help
BELVIDERE — A solemn Gov. Phil Murphy, a contingent of local officials and members of his administration on Monday toured portions of Warren County that were heavily damaged by torrential rains on Friday and Sunday.
Over 7 inches of rain fell over parts of Warren County from Friday to Sunday, according to New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in Morris, Somerset and Warren counties on Sunday alone. Warren County took the brunt of the rainfall where Route 46 was closed by a mudslide. Nearly 5 inches of rain fell in Columbia in Warren County.
Residents of a Belvidere neighborhood told Murphy, flanked by state Sen. Doug Steinart, R-Warren, and U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J. 7th District, about the damage to their homes.
Across the river in Pennsylvania, at least five people were dead and a young brother and sister remain missing after surging floods hit a Bucks County road Saturday evening.
'I've never seen this in my life'
Kelly Canfield, whose car was buried up to the windows in mud, asked Murphy what happens next to her home where she has lived for over 20 years.
"We can't live in that house. That is unsafe. The insurance company is gonna say 'cash out we don't cover that.' That's my question. Where do I go, what do we do," Canfield said. She said a similar flood happened 20 years ago but her husband dug a trench around the home and saved it.
"This I've never seen this in my life," Canfield said.
People are suffering, Murphy says
Murphy also visited with Ken Richards who was sitting under a tent in his front yard. He told the governor the foundation wall in the back is gone. He is staying with his sister for the time being. When the foundation began to crumble, Richards grabbed his keys and wallet and got out.
"They let me in 15 minutes at a time just to get some things," Richards told the governor.
Murphy said after his tour he had seen some real suffering both in person and in photos and videos.
"Small miracle. To the best of everyone's knowledge no injuries and no fatalities thank God," Murphy said. "Incredible bravery and courage in these communities. We're going to do everything we can. I'm thankful Congressman Tom Kean is here with the federal piece."
The governor said it will take time for damaged roads and bridges to be replaced
Slow power restoration
Several hundred JCP&L customers remained without power on Monday morning.
Murphy also advised residents, businesses and communities impacted by the flooding to document what they spend for recovery. Pictures and video of damage are also helpful.
Dan Kelly, executive director of the Office of Recovery and Rebuilding appointed by Gov. Chris Christie following Superstorm Sandy, will be working to get financial assistance from the federal government that meets their thresholds, according to the governor.
Zarrow said that despite two Tornado Warnings issued Sunday morning the National Weather Service is not sending a survey team anywhere as no significant damage has been reported.
Rainfall amounts in New Jersey
Atlantic County
Jacques Cousteau Reserve 3.02 in
Hamilton Twp 1.74 in
Mays Landing 1.55 in
Egg Harbor Twp 1.50 in
Burlington County
Willingboro 1.58 in
Camden County
Haddon Township 1.45 in
Cherry Hill 1.23 in
Cape May County
Eldora 1.92 in
Woodbine 1.46 in
Wildwood 1.23 in
Cumberland County
Millville 1.52 in
Gloucester County
Mickleton 1.35 in
Sewell 1.14 in
Mercer County
Woodsville 2.42 in
Trenton 1.81 in
Hamilton Township 1.24 in
Hamilton 1.22 in
Mercerville 1.16 in
Mercerville 1.16 in
Princeton Junction 1.10 in
Middlesex County
Kendall Park 1.67 in
Old Bridge 1.38 in
Milltown 1.34 in
Woodbridge 1.08 in
Morris County
Mine Hill 3.06 in
Lake Hopatcong 1.66 in
Succasunna 1.56 in
Picatinny Lake 1.50 in
Boonton 1.49 in
Mount Olive Twp 1.6 1.42 in
Montville 1.32 in
Randolph 1.27 in
Califon 1.27 in
West Wharton 1.20 in
Long Valley 1.19 in
Ironia 1.16 in
Long Valley 1.10 in
Ocean County
West Creek 3.58 in
Point Pleasant Beach 1.17 in
Mantoloking 1.10 in
South Seaside Park 1.09 in
Ocean Gate 1.08 in
Brick 1.01 in
Salem County
Pennsville 1.49 in
Woodstown 1.20 in
Salem HS 1.18 in
Somerset County
Skillman 3.94 in
Somerset 1.76 in
Belle Mead 1.30 in
Blawenburg 1.04 in
Sussex County
Flatbrookville 2.94 in
Stockholm 2.59 in
Branchville 2.46 in
Spart 2.30 in
Glenwood 2.27 in
Sparta 2.24 in
Stockholm 2.20 in
Hardyston Twp 2.08 in
Barry Lakes 1.96 in
Sussex 1.88 in
Blue Mountain Lakes 1.81 in
Stanhope 1.80 in
Montague 1.52 in
Pellettown 1.51 in
Andover 1.43 in
Hopatcong 1.40 in
Franklin 1.20 in
Warren County
Columbia 4.51 in
Broadway 3.19 in
Belvidere 3.01 in
Allamuchy 1.60 in
