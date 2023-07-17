Three Local Spots Make List of 25 Best Waterfront Restaurants for Summer 2023

The summer has been flying by, but there is still time for you to find a place to grab some food and drinks outdoors on the waterfront.

NJ.com writer Stephanie Rizzolo compiled 25 of the best waterfront spots in New Jersey, with three spots down the shore cracking the list.

Her criteria consisted of places that offer an elite combination of cuisine and ambiance.

So here are the three spots to check out this summer!

First up is a new spot in Avalon called Summer Salt, which started in 2019 as a pop-up at Isabel's Baker & Cafe, before breaking off to its current location at 2800 Boardwalk.

Seasonal, BYOB farm-to-table restaurant, Summer Salt is a special experience. What once began as a pop-up at Isabel’s Bakery & Cafe in 2019 eventually found a permanent home on the Avalon boardwalk in 2022. Chef Connor Dore and farmer Heather Sedlacek co-curate a sustainable, pre-fixe menu that changes bi-weekly in order to highlight Cape May County’s peak seafood and produce (including chickens that Heather raises herself).

Next up is The Schooner American at The Lobster House in Cape May. Who doesn't love having a few drinks and some food on a boat? The Schooner American is truly a unique experience when going on with friends and even for date night.

Lobster on a boat, sign us up. Open daily from noon and moored alongside The Lobster House is The Schooner American, a 130-foot Grand Banks sailing vessel and outdoor cocktail lounge. Hop aboard for lunch, cocktails or dinner while enjoying views of the Cape May Harbor. Free dockage alongside the Schooner is available to those arriving by boat on a first come, first served basis.

What makes this spot so cool, is you can pull your boat, paddleboard or any water transportation you can find to get there. It offers some great views and scenery of Cape May's harbor.

Finally, it's the newest kid on the block, Betty’s Seafood Shack in Margate, which just opened right before this summer season.

Owners Steve Marchel and Robin Kramer celebrate their love for classic New England seafood shacks to Margate with the recent opening of Betty’s Seafood Shack. In an

ideal, waterside location, they’re serving traditional dishes like lobster rolls, fried shrimp, clams, scallops, chowders, chocolate dipped, frozen key lime pie on a stick and

Robin’s homemade chocolate pudding. Added plus, they’re BYOB.

Check out this new seafood spot from the people who brought Ventnor the Water Dog, at 9315 Amherst Ave back on the bay in Margate.

