Dinosaurs have descended on Atlantic City! This new exhibit will make you feel like you've stepped into 'Jurassic Park', and offers amazing photo ops!

Located on the grounds of Absecon Lighthouse on the North Beach end of Atlantic City, are full-scale, life-sized prehistoric creatures from the Mesozoic Era.

The exhibit is called Dino Safari, presented by LuminoCity, and it runs now through September 5th.

It's a super cool experience for all the little and big dinosaur lovers in your life.

You can gaze upon, and take photos with, more than 30 sculptures, including a T-Rex, Brontosaurus, and Triceratops, by day or by night! When they're illuminated, the dinosaurs take on a particularly spectacular form. They're SO realistic!

Admission for Dino Safari ranges from $16-$20 for adults, $12-$16 for kids ages 3-12. The exhibit is open daily from 5 p.m. till 11 p.m.

You'll find LuminoCity's Dino Safari at Absecon Lighthouse. Set your GPS for 35 S. Vermont Ave., Atlantic City, NJ.

