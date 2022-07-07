If you're looking for a fun day trip to take with the kids in Philly, the Philadelphia Zoo never disappoints.

Not only do they have so many animals for the kids to check out, but they have a lot of different attractions for them to try while they're there. When I was little, I used to love the paddle boats and the giant treehouse in the room with the cracked eggs you could crawl through and the honeycomb from bees that mom always wanted to snap our pictures sitting in.

The Philadelphia Zoo has definitely stepped their game up over the last few years. They now offer scavenger hunts, train rides, and even raised obstacle courses for both kids and adults. The zoo just announced a cool new experience on Thursday that you may not get the chance to try anywhere else.

Have you ever fed a giraffe? According to 6abc.com, the zoo announced that you can now feed the zoo's family of giraffes at the new exhibit they're calling the Giraffe Encounter.

Sources from the zoo told 6abc that guests will purchase tickets for the encounter upon arrival. You can feed the giraffes daily from 10a-4p. At your designated feeding time, you'll be given a bunch of different delectables that the giraffes love to munch on like herbs, vines, acacia, and various plants. Then, you'll be lifted into the air on a platform to get up close and personal with the giraffes as you feed them.

Cool, right?

You can find out more details about feeding the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo here.

Source: 6abc.com

