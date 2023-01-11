Imagine you're at Philly International Airport awaiting a flight. You and the kids got there super early to get through check-in and security with plenty of time to spare. Now what? Well, your wait is about to get more entertaining thanks to Philadelphia Zoo.

Each month, educators and animal ambassadors from the zoo will introduce travelers to all kinds of different species from all over the world as they make their way from security to their gate and give them a unique activity to occupy their time while awaiting their flight.

So even if you're not traveling to Madagascar or Brazil, you could make a new friend from an exotic country.

According to wooderice.com, the next time you're at Philadelphia International Airport, you could encounter Camilla, a nine-banded armadillo who loves to eat mealworms, Bili the prehensile-tailed skink, a rainbow boa snake (whose skin refracts light mimicking colors of the rainbow), birds like blue and gold macaws who munch on sunflower seeds, and red-footed tortoises (like Rhonda) on the verge of being endangered, according to zoo experts.

The Philadelphia Zoo visits Philly International Airport Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. starting January 16th. See the upcoming schedule here to see if your trip to the airport overlaps!

Philadelphia Zoo Director of Mission Integration Dani Hogan tells wooderice.com, “It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you do – seeing a live animal just enjoying themselves in a surprising way is such a genuinely good thing for people to experience.”

