We all have a dream, right?

It begins during childhood. We discover our passions and start fantasizing about turning that dream into a reality when we grow up. Some of us actually chase those dreams while in college. If you're currently studying biology or have an interest in animals, you might be able to make that dream of working with them come to fruition sooner than you think.

The talented folks over at the Cape May County Park and Zoo have announced that they're on the hunt for interns in this new year.

They're currently accepting internship applications for the 2024 school year. Imagine getting the chance to spend your summer with Princess the Condor or even the lions that call the Cape May Zoo home! How cool would that be?

No doubt, the applications will come flooding in as soon as people become aware of it, so make sure you submit yours sooner rather than later.

How many internships are offered?

As of right now, you can be accepted for one of three internships the zoo has to offer. There's a summer zookeeper internship, an education department internship, and a training and enrichment internship.

How do they differ from each other?

Obviously, when majoring in subjects like biology, animal behavior, or zoology, there are several avenues within those fields you can explore upon graduation. What you'd be advised to do regarding choosing the right internship for you is to check out the program descriptions and qualifications so that you apply for the internship from which you'd learn the most. You can find those HERE.

Don't freak out, though. You have PLENTY of time to gather all the elements required for submission. The last day to apply is Sunday, March 3rd.

