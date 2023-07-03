There's a new way to shop for clothes coming soon to Galloway.

Buying new clothes is so 2019. It's much more responsible to recycle garments or shop for them at resale and consignment stores.

Resale clothing apps like Poshmark and thredUp are great (and popular), but I like the idea of actually seeing and feeling items in person.

That's why I'm so excited to have spotted a new boutique in Galloway called American Honey.

It's setting up shop in the Sunrise Plaza just behind Starbucks and SaladWorks off Jimmie Leeds Road.

There aren't many resale clothing stores in our area anymore, so I'm happy to see a new one opening.

Not only will it be an affordable way to freshen up your wardrobe and give new use to previously-loved garments and accessories, it looks like American Honey Ladies Resale Boutique will also be willing to take some clothes off your hands to resell in the boutique. That's a win-win!

The signage for American Honey is officially up at, but the store looks empty inside at the moment, so it's still a work in progress. As soon as I see more activity there, I'll keep you updated!

In the meantime, you can follow American Honey on Facebook!

