Want Some Hooters With Your Shorti? New Hooters, 5 New Wawas Coming to NJ
Residents in the great Garden State are about to experience a 25% increase in the number of Hooters in New Jersey.
And, if you are a fan of Wawa, five new locations of the popular convenience store chain are getting close to opening, too.
Let's start with the restaurant famous for its bar food.
According to NJ.com, Hooters is getting ready to open a new restaurant at 250 Route 202-31 in Flemington, which will be taking the place of the former Mangia Bene restaurant at the Ramada Inn.
Exactly when that new eatery will open is not yet known.
Hooters currently has four locations across New Jersey:
- Inside Tropicana in Atlantic City
- Cottontail Lane in Somerset
- Mercer Mall in Princeton
- Route 18 in East Brunswick
Meanwhile, if you prefer coffee and hoagies over chicken wings and beer, five new Wawa stores are preparing to launch across the state.
Scheduled to open in the very near future:
- Lanes Mill Rd., Brick
- Route 38, Mount Laurel
- Route 17 N., Ramsey
- White Horse Pike, Oaklyn
- Route 10, East Hanover
Around the region, four more will be opening in the suburbs of Philadelphia and two in Delaware.