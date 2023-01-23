New Jersey Eagles Population Rebounds

The majestic American bald eagle has been a symbol of our country from almost the beginning. In 1782, congress adopted a compromised design that included the American bald eagle, and that design became the official seal of our country. It appears on most official government documents.

Sadly, the American bald eagle almost disappeared entirely. The American bald eagle is a bird of prey. According to PetMD, birds of prey are distinguished by curved beaks and sharp talons. They are also carnivores.

According to Bird Watching HQ, here in New Jersey, we have 19 species of birds of prey. These birds range from hawks, owls, falcons, vultures, and eagles.

Believe it or not, in the 1970s and 1980s, there was only one bald eagle nest in all of New Jersey. Biologists blame the widespread use of a common (at that time) pesticide called DDT. Animals would ingest this poison, and then eagles would eat the animals and would be poisoned. Additionally, more and more of their habit was lost to development.

In 1968 the state banned the use of DDT and a few years later a federal ban went into effect. This ban, along with efforts by various wildlife groups have led to a rebirth of this grand American symbol.

Incredibly, the American bald eagle has made a remarkable comeback in New Jersey. According to Conserve Wildlife New Jersey, last year, there were 267 nesting pairs that produced 335 babies.

Today, there are federals in place to protect the American bald eagle. It's illegal to own or possess a live eagle or any eagle feathers or parts. Additionally, it's illegal to disturb an eagle or nesting area.

There are various places you can go and watch an eagle's nest live on a video stream. You can check out one such stream from Duke Farms in Hillsborough on YouTube.



