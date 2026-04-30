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When It Comes to New Jersey, These Towns Are The Best

Our friends at the YouTube channel New Jersey Uncovered do a fantastic job in breaking down what it means to live in New Jersey.

They've come up with a list of the Best Towns in Every New Jersey County. Each is the best town to live in - and they take in many factors.

This is actually Part Two of their list. You'll find Part One here. In Part One, we listed the best towns in Atlantic through Hunterdon Counties.

Make no mistake: this is their list. (Check out their complete video below.)

The Best Towns in Each New Jersey County - Continued

Here is what they came up with for the rest of New Jersey:

Mercer County: Princeton. ("The sidewalks are wide, the trees are old, the buildings are stone.")

Middlesex County: Metuchen. (Metuchen sits inside Edison like a little jewel that Edison can't touch." "...has more personality than every town around it combined.")

Monmouth County: Fair Haven. ("The streets are tree-lined, the houses are beautiful, but they're not obnoxious." "You've got the river right there!")

Morris County: Mountain Lakes. ("It's probably the weirdest town on this entire list, and I mean weirdest in the best possible way." "It looks like a movie set.")

Ocean County: Toms River. ("Toms River is the biggest town in Ocean County. An actual city with actual everything.")

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Passaic County: Wayne. ("The kind of place that looks generic from the highway, and reveals itself when you actually live there.")

Salem County: Woodstown. ("A genuinely great place to live.")

Somerset County: Bernardsville. ("This is old horse country." "This is what old money Jersey looks like when it's done right.")

Sussex County: Sparta. ("If you've never been to Sparta, you've arguably never seen the prettiest part of New Jersey.")

Union County: Westfield. ("Perfect Jersey suburb.")

Warren County: Hackettstown. ("The original Mars Wrigley confectionery is in Hackettstown.")

See Part One of the list here.