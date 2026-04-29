An early morning fire call in North Cape May this morning.

Luckily, it looks like damage to a popular restaurant was confined to out buildings, and not the main part of the restaurant.

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Early Morning Fire at Harpoons on the Bay in North Cape May

Witnesses at the scene say a fire at the popular restaurant, Harpoons on the Bay, seems to have been confined to an outside Tiki Bar and another out building on the property.

Fire departments from Erma, Town Bank, and Villas responded to the report of smoke at about 3 am today. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a small building, believed to be a Tiki Bar, fully engulfed in flames.

The fire seemed to be closest to Scott Street, where the restaurant hosts outside events.

There is no report of injuries. It's expected an assessment of the damage will take place this morning.

UPDATE:

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