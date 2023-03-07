Americans reportedly spend around $21 billion a year on cereal! Can you guess which one is New Jersey's #1 favorite?



You might be surprised how basic the Garden State's favorite cereal is. I know I was.

See, I LIVE for cereal. I am a cereal junkie. I'm pretty much equal-opportunity cereal lover. There's rarely been a cereal that wasn't love at first bite for me.

But if I HAD to choose just a few over all others, Golden Grahams would be at the top, followed by Frosted Mini Wheats, Rice Chex, Captain Crunch, and Lucky Charms.

In honor of National Cereal Day, number runners at TopNJCasinos.com analyzed Google searches for America's most well-known cereals over one year to reveal New Jersey's 10 favorite cereals.

Sugary and sweet cereals are well-represented in the Top 10 (Cinnamon Toast Crunch; Fruity Pebbles).

But Rice Krispies came out on top with a staggering 63,000 total searches the last 12 months.

I mean, ya can't go wrong with a cereal that tastes great alone or with fruit. Rice Krispies is a cereal for all ages AND it just happens to be the star ingredient of its own dessert! The Rice Krispies TREAT!

Check out the rest of the Top 10 below!

