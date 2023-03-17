New Jersey’s All Time Favorite Traditional Irish Food Has Been Revealed

St. Patrick's Day is one of New Jersey's favorite celebrations, and now a major website has announced its choice for the best Irish dish in New Jersey.

St. Patrick's Day in New Jersey is about so many super-fun things. There are some of the best parades in the nation, and that really kicks off all of our celebrations.

There is also a feeling all over the Garden State that St. Patrick's Day is much more than just a parade. It's also the unofficial start to the spring season, and no one is going to be upset about that.

This holiday is also all about that green beer. Somehow, we all know that green beer is colder and tastes just a little better.

And although the St. Patrick's Day food that we all love may not be the first thing that comes to our mind, it is certainly a huge part of the festivities.

So, when a major website announces its choice for the state's favorite traditional Irish food, we want to know more.

The people at Zippia have made their decision, and it's not really going to be a surprise to many residents of the Garden State.

If you guessed corned beef, as I did, you would be stuck hearing the "incorrect" buzzer. While that seems like an obvious choice, theirs was a little more basic, and it makes perfect sense.

New Jersey's favorite traditional Irish food for St. Patrick's Day is Irish Soda Bread, and there are few things more delicious than a good piece of Irish Soda bread, so it's a tough one to argue.

