HAPPY ST. PATRICK'S DAY

It's no secret that I have a large amount of Irish heritage and that St. Patrick's Day is one of my favorite Holidays. I have traveled to Ireland and my family goes all out to celebrate everything Irish every March. I someday will return to Ireland and tour the beautiful country, it was a fantastic trip and we loved every minute of it. From the Cliffs of Moher to County Cork to Dublin, Ireland is a beautiful island to visit and explore.

Get our free mobile app

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Now that St. Patrick's Day is here we want to update you on the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade, which was rained out, and let you know when we will be marching.

Also with St. Patrick's Day finally here I decided to use YELP to list the "BEST" Irish Pubs in Ocean and Monmouth County. Great places for you to celebrate this March with friends and family. See if your favorite Irish Pub is on the list here in Ocean and Monmouth County.

2031 State Rt 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

229 E Main St Manasquan, NJ 08736

447 Brick Blvd Brick, NJ 08723

101 Blvd Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

26 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701

1747 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753

17 Ward Ln Rumson, NJ 07760

2257 Bridge Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Where is your favorite Irish Pub? If you have recommendations post your favs below. We always love getting your input and selections.

Look for us in the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside Heights on Saturday, April 1st, that's the make-up date this year for the parade kicking off at Noon on 4/1/23...Look for us :)

Unsplash.com Des Récits Unsplash.com Des Récits loading...

Best Irish Pubs in Ocean and Monmouth County The Best Irish Pubs Chosen By YELP in Ocean and Monmouth County