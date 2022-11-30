McDonald's may be crazy for this one, but I'm all on board if it means I can get free Big Macs for the rest of my life!

I'll be the first to admit that as much as I try to eat right and live a mildly healthy lifestyle, every now and then you just want a greasy fast-food burger.

Whether it's because you were bar hopping the boardwalk the night before or because you just had a bad day and a juicy, cheesy, burger is just what you need.

Plus, all things considered, fast food isn't too crazy expensive.

For eight or ten bucks you can get a burger and fries.

Now, if you could save that eight or ten bucks and just get free food for the rest of your life that wouldn't be too bad would it be?

That's exactly what Mcdonald's is doing with a new promotion just in time for the holidays.

McDonald's is giving three lucky people what's called the "McGold Card".

I'd never heard of this before, but apparently, it's a McDonald's credit card that allows its users to get free food, for life.

Could you imagine never having to pay for a Big Mac, Fries, or a McFlurry ever again?

How Do You Win Free McDonald's For Life?

It's actually surprisingly easy, all you have to do is place an order through the McDonald's app.

Between December 5th and Christmas Day McDonald's is running its "SZN of Sharing", according to Eat This Not That.

Consumers will be able to win exclusive merch throughout the promotion, and of course, the big prize is the McGold Card which gets you free McDonald's for life.

Three lucky people will be able to win the McGold card, and those three people will be able to share their lifetime supply of McDonald's with three friends or family members.

Even if you don't use the McDonald's app, you can still enter to win a lifetime supply of McDonald's starting December 5th when you enter on the website.

