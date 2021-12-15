Cheers To Happy Hour! NJ’s Fine With Drinking Early At Christmas

Cheers to the holiday season, am I right?

Whether you consider yourself a festive person or not, it's nice to partake in the Christmas frivolity that brings breaks us out of our normal schedules once this time of year rolls around. One manner of frivolity many people enjoy during the holidays is party season!

There are holiday parties aplenty leading up to the new year starting from December 1st through the end of the month. Of course, for most of us, holiday parties is a phrase that's synonymous with holiday cocktails. We could all use one right about now, huh?

While the holidays are a wonderful time of year for most, that doesn't mean they don't come with their fair share of stressors. Shopping, decorating, baking, meeting end-of-year deadlines, all while making sure you family's holiday goes off without a hitch can certainly take a toll.

Good news for Jersey, though.

A new survey shows that while most people agree that five o'clock is the appropriate time to take your first sip of alcohol, New Jersey residents believe that, at least around Christmastime, the cheersing can begin around 3:30 p.m. According to information provided by Detox.net, 14% of people in NJ even agree that having something spiked before noon is perfectly acceptable during the holidays.

Bloody Marys and mimosas, anyone?

So, if you're wondering whether or not it'll be frowned upon to head out to happy hour a little earlier than normal over the next few weeks, the answer from most people in NJ is no. So, do you and cheers to the holiday season!

Source: Detox.net

