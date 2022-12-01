Even if you're not one to make a big to-do on the actual holidays themselves, chances are that you normally hit up at least one holiday shindig or two. No doubt, at least one of them is a nice dinner with friends and/or family.

If you yourself are the one who normally hosts the holiday dinner celebration, you're probably super stoked about having everybody back this year. Multiple surveys show that holiday gatherings haven't been as big in recent years (thanks, pandemic). While you're probably excited to get everyone back together again, there's no denying that throwing the holiday dinner party is A LOT of work. In fact, people that don't normally host holidays probably don't even realize how much actually goes into prepping for the night.

A survey conducted for LG recently revealed people's least favorite aspects that come with the territory of hosting a holiday dinner soiree.

Planning a complete meal way in advance Having to host the whole night and be "on" for hours and hours Dealing with all the different personalities in the room Grocery shopping

Waking up early to prep Cleaning the house Preparing all the food Waiting for the food to cook Too much noise throughout the day/night Cleaning up the dinner table Washing all the dishes

It's not just about the chores in particular that causes so much stress, but it's how time-consuming the whole ordeal is. At the end of the day though, it's always worth it, isn't it? Knowing that everyone had a good time and enjoys coming to you for a fun night always makes it all worthwhile.

