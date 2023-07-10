New Jersey is Not Among America’s Most Exercise Obsessed States

Everywhere you go in New Jersey, you will certainly come across a gym that is packed with people trying to get more fit, and possibly lose a little weight. You'd have to guess that New Jersey is among the states that exercise the most, but is that true?

Photo by kike vega on Unsplash Photo by kike vega on Unsplash loading...

It turns out you are going to be very surprised at where New Jersey ranks on the list of states that exercise the most put together by Eat This, Not That.

This study focuses on the most exercise-obsessed states in America, and you might think New Jersey is among them, but we are not.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash loading...

As a matter of fact, New Jersey surprisingly finds itself very close to the bottom of this list. It turns out New Jersey ranks a lowly 47th on the list of most exercise-obsessed states.

We are a state that is food-obsessed. Nobody will argue with the fact that we love a great meal at a great restaurant, but I always felt like I was in the minority when I didn't actively try to burn that meal off the very next day. But apparently not.

Photo by Minna Hamalainen on Unsplash Photo by Minna Hamalainen on Unsplash loading...

When all the numbers were crunched, it turns out that the Garden State ranks as the 47th most exercise-obsessed state in the nation, or in other words, we're not that exercise-obsessed at all.

That really is hard to believe when you see so many people getting their morning walks in at the area boardwalks or parks, so many others hitting the gym before or after work, and the number of salads getting ordered at lunchtime in the Garden State.

Photo by Emma Simpson on Unsplash Photo by Emma Simpson on Unsplash loading...

But the numbers don't lie and I guess we have our work cut out for us here in New Jersey.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit