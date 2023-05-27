Missing kids in New Jersey: Help bring them safely home

👦 New Jersey officials are urging residents to be on alert for these missing kids

On this Missing Children’s Day, New Jersey is highlighting four missing children.

With 60 missing children in the Garden State according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, the Office of the Attorney General, and the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit are joining forces, urging residents to be on the lookout for local missing youth.

Four children and their stories are being highlighted on this day, but of course, every life and every missing child’s story is important.

Some are suspected victims of kidnapping or human trafficking, and others may be considered runaways. Still, in every case, there are loved ones and whole communities devastated by their absence, and anxiously waiting for their return.

“As a parent, there is nothing more terrifying than imagining a child going missing. We encourage the public to alert State Police if they spot a missing child or observe a situation that may involve human trafficking, kidnapping, or other unsafe circumstances. With your help, we can bring these missing children home,” DCF Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer said.

Missing Children in NJ

Dulce Alavez

Dulce Alavez

Dulce was 5 years old and has been missing since September 2019 when she disappeared from Bridgeton City Park. There has been no sign of her since then. The young Hispanic girl is 9 years old now.

Hector Azor

Hector Azor

Hector, 17, went missing from Paterson in November 2022. He is Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches, and 114 pounds

Walter Chocoj-Balan

Walter Chocoj-Balan

Walter went missing from North Bergen and was last seen on July 10, 2020, at age 16. He is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches, 130 pounds, last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. He is now 19 years old.

Angelica Santos Escobar

Angelica Santos Escobar

Angelica was last seen leaving her house in Barnegat on Dec. 28, 2022. Police say she could be in the Philadelphia area. The Hispanic 17-year-old is 5 feet 8 inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about these individuals should call the 24/7 New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Center at 609-963-6900.

DCF, OAG, and State Police officials are also asking the public to remain vigilant about dozens of other missing young people listed on the NCMEC website.

