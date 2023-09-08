You May Not Believe It But New Jersey Is Literally Swimming In Money

We have a lot of money here in New Jersey, but when you find out exactly how much, your jaw is definitely going to drop.

I know what you're thinking. If there is so much money in the Garden State, why don't I have any? Trust me, you are certainly not alone in that line of thinking. But there is certainly a lot of money in New Jersey.

As a matter of fact, there is so much money here that a recent study reported at Empower, and says that the Garden State ranks as the 4th richest state in America.

Here in our state, we have a whopping net worth of over $775,000. That is shocking, isn't it? Especially when you realize that your net worth, and mine, are included in that. That has to bring the average down a little, right?

There are actually only 3 states with a higher average net worth than New Jersey, and they are Vermont, California, and Connecticut. In the latter, the average net worth is almost $880,000, tops in the nation.

Just for the record, the state with the lowest average net worth is North Dakota, and that number sits at just over $334,000.

While most of us struggle just to pay the bills, we wonder where in this state all the money is winding up, and according to Credit Karma, Deal has an average net worth of just under $3 million.

While it may not feel like it most days, you live in one of the richest states in America. Congratulations.

