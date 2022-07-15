3 New Jersey Counties Are Among The Richest In America

We all know there is a lot of money to be found in New Jersey. As a matter of fact, the Garden State is home to three of the fifteen richest counties in the entire country.

While most of us are just worried about paying the bills and filling up our gas tanks, others have a little more financial flexibility. And in some cases, much more flexibility.

No New Jersey counties made the top 10 richest counties in the nation, according to Daily Mail, but we managed to log in three counties in the top 15, and that is pretty impressive.

So where is all this Garden State money? Which counties are home to some of the richest people in America? Well, if you're in South Jersey, don't expect to see your county on this list.

All of the New Jersey counties that made the list are central or northern New Jersey counties.

Here they are. These are the three New Jersey counties that make the top 15 richest in America.

Somerset County comes in at #15 with the average resident bringing home over $116,000 a year, and it's a good thing because the average property prices are almost $530,000.

Morris County is another rich New Jersey county. It's the 14th richest county in the United States. Each resident pulls in $117,000 annually.

Hunterdon County. This is apparently the richest county in New Jersey and the 13th richest in America. The average resident brings home nearly $118,000 a year. Not too shabby.

So, if you're not in one of these counties you may have to count your pennies for a while longer, but who knows? There's always the lottery, right?

