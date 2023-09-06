Shoprite is my go-to store for grocery shopping.

The supermarket and I go way back.

Back in high school when I was only on the radio on the weekends, I worked at my local Shoprite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River.

I started bagging groceries, then became a cashier, and eventually moved into the pharmacy.

Shoprite is a great place to work. They take care of their employees. I don't know if this is still the case, but there was never a shortage of hours if you wanted to work them.

I know so many people who started at Shoprite in their teens and ended up retiring from the company with excellent pensions and benefits, thanks to the union.

As time goes on we see more and more self-checkout lanes appear at many different stores, including Shoprite. At least they still require a few live bodies to keep an eye on things and assist customers (for now.)

If you visit Stop & Shop, you've likely run into this employee. A robot.

Marty is that creepy robot that roams the aisles and takes inventory for the store. It's also able to check prices.

Well, Marty now has an equal at Shoprite. Coming soon, Tally.

Same concept, different name. Yahoo Finance is reporting that 20 Wakefern Shoprites in New Jersey will be deploying Tallys at its stores.

The company has not made any comment about its newest additions. There's also no word on which stores will get a Tally.

I know, in the age of A.I. I shouldn't be creeped out by this technology, but I am. I also can't help but think that a human could be doing these robots' jobs.

Also, is it me or are they kind of annoying? Marty the robot at Stop & Shop always seems to be in the way.

This isn't a grocery store robot takeover, but it's certainly a start.