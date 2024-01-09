We've all been there. You're frantically trying to locate your card to pay at the register when your realize it's gone and you have no idea where it is. That's a feeling that can only be described as sheer terror.

If you happened to have lost your credit card in Egg Harbor Township today, I want you to take a deep breath. Today's the day your angels were certainly looking out for you.

If this doesn't prove that South Jersey's full of good and decent people, I don't know what will.

Somebody posted to a locally-based Egg Harbor Township Facebook group that they found a woman's credit card in the parking lot of the Lidl grocery store located right off of Tilton and Fire Roads in EHT. How do we know it belongs to a woman? By the name on the card, of course.

A Discover Card was located around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The name listed on the card is that of Joelle Schrag. If you know her or know somebody who does, make sure you spread the word. After all, we all know what it's like to lose either our debit or credit card at least once in our lives. That is NOT a good feeling.

Luckily, the person who found it made sure to run back into the store in the middle of the pouring rain in an effort to hand it over to the manager.

If you do happen to know Ms. Schrag, let her know it's safe.

To check out the post for yourself, click HERE.

